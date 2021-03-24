Wearable Injectors Market Size Worth $18.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028. Wearable injectors are drug administration devices designed to deliver drugs in large volumes subcutaneously. It is gaining popularity owing to its advantages such as reduced pain, ease of administration, and elimination of costly health facility visits.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, the on-body segment led the market in 2020 owing to its advantage to be worn on the skin

The spring-based technology segment held the largest share of 36.3% in 2020 due to a rise in demand for adhesive patches for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes

The home care end-use segment led the market in 2020. This can be attributed to a rise in preference for self-administration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

North America dominated the market with a share of 41.5% in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Wearable Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (On-body, Off-body), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven), By Application (Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-injectors-market

Over the last decade, patient interest in the self-administration of injectable drug therapies has grown. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic pain, and auto-immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is increasing the use of wearable injectors. Their demand is increasing for the long-term management of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), high cholesterol, and cancer. This is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for advanced device manufacturers to make wearable devices used to administer larger dose volumes at the comfort of home.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has brought remote care technologies, such as wearable injectors, into the spotlight. Demand for chronic disease products remains largely unaffected by the pandemic. Since wearable injectors serve with the option of delivering medications at home, its demand has also remained stable or rather grown for the short term. Patients suffering from chronic diseases are opting for these devices as it reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19 by eliminating hospital visits. The pandemic has, however, affected some of the devices in the pipeline, affecting short-term investments. Leading players who continue to invest in innovation push projects forward despite COVID-19 are expected to put their companies in a stronger competitive position post-crisis.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market based on type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Wearable Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

On-body



Off-body

Wearable Injectors Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Spring-based



Motor-driven



Rotary Pump



Expanding Battery



Others

Wearable Injectors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Oncology



Infectious Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Autoimmune Diseases



Others

Wearable Injectors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Clinics



Home Care



Others

Wearable Injectors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Wearable Injectors Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Unilife Corporation

SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Enable Injections

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

CeQur SA

