Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ACQ BURE AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (40/21)

On request of ACQ BURE AB, company registration number 559278-6668, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from March 25, 2021.  The decision is conditional upon ACQ BURE AB
meeting the liquidity requirements for its shares. 

The company has 200,000 shares as per today's date.



Short Name:                             ACQ SPAC                
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  35,000,000              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                              SE0015657788            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                          219986                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                               CCP Cleared             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                                SPAC                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         STO Equities CCP/182    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                                    XSTO                    
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:     30 Financials          
------------------------------------------
Supersector code:  3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from March 25 up and including March 26,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see page 20 in the prospectus. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 




Nasdaq Stockholm AB
