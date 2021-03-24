With a strong pipeline of investment opportunities that meet Supermarket Income REIT's (SUPR's)strict investment criteria, we anticipate a swift deployment of the proceeds of its just completed £153m (gross) equity raise, as has been the case with previous issues since IPO. The recent H121 results provided evidence of both the financial benefits of increased scale and the key role of omnichannel stores in supermarket distribution strategies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...