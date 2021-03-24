Allied Universal(R) Hires Financial Veteran as Global CFO

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, recently hired Tim Brandt as the company's Global CFO. Brandt will lead the financial operations of the company, and will focus on the upcoming acquisition and integration of G4S, and the eventual IPO of the newly consolidated company.

Allied Universal® hires Tim Brandt as the company's Global CFO.

Prior to joining Allied Universal, Brandt worked for 30 years with Deloitte and was the Managing Partner of the Orange County practice for the last four years of his career. He specialized in mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and public debt offerings. Additionally, Brandt has international experience having worked in Deloitte's Osaka, Japan office.

"Tim brings more than 30 years of leadership with a proven track record in corporate and operational finance," said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. "He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance and accounting operations. We welcome Tim to our team and look forward to his contributions as we embark on our global growth through our recent acquisition of G4S."

Brandt is joining Allied Universal at an exciting and critical time in the company's history and is looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm honored to join the exceptional team at Allied Universal," said Brandt. "I'm looking forward to working with such a dynamic, acquisitive company and am truly impressed by the team's dedication to achieving remarkable results. My goal is to build upon the company's history of success and capitalize on opportunities to continue to grow the business."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company with more than 265,000 employees and revenues over $9.5 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting more than 50,000 client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

CONTACT:

Vanessa Showalter

Allied Universal/PR Manager

Phone: 714-619-9744

Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com

Nancy Thompson

Vorticom Public Relations

Phone: 212-532-2208

Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637157/Allied-UniversalR-Hires-Financial-Veteran-as-Global-CFO