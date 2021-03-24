Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
24.03.2021 | 11:01
Dorsett Hospitality International: Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USDUSD60* to use during your stay

DJ Dorsett Hospitality International: Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USDUSD60* to use during your stay 

Dorsett Hospitality International 
Dorsett Hospitality International: Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USDUSD60* to use during your 
stay 
24-March-2021 / 10:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Book your 21-day quarantine at Dorsett Hotels and get USDUSD60* to use during your stay 
 
HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 24 March 2021 - With travel still on pause due to COVID-19, many hotel rewards memberships 
have also remained static. The Dorsett - Your Rewards loyalty programme has always prided itself on providing useful 
benefits redeemable at any time for all members. 
 
 
Many loyalty programmes only reward guests with points after check-out, Dorsett - Your Rewards will now do so instantly 
so they can enjoy their credits during their 21-day quarantine stay at our designated Hong Kong hotels Dorsett Wanchai, 
Dorsett Mongkok, Dorsett Tsuen Wan and Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong. 
 
Those who book their 21-day quarantine stay at our hotels directly will be rewarded the Dorsett - Your Rewards points 
entitled for their booking on the day after check in. Guests can earn up to USDUSD60 point credits for a superior room 
and USDUSD252 point credits for a suite*. Stays booked via third party websites and OTAs will only receive 50% of the 
above Dorsett - Your reward cash points. 
 
This means members can make use of their points to redeem meals and snacks via the hotel's Foodpanda in-room dining 
menu as well as groceries, charging cables and gym equipment from our Dorsett Mart throughout their quarantine period. 
 
Dorsett Hospitality International's hotels in Hong Kong launched an online Dorsett Mart as part of their DorsettCares 
commitment to providing a caring and comfortable experience for guests. Items may vary from hotel to hotel. 
 
Visit https://www.dorsetthotels.com for more details. 
 
Guests must sign up to the Dorsett - Your Rewards loyalty programme to be eligible for credits. 
 
  - Dorsett Wanchai | Starting from HKUSD800 net daily 
      387-397 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong 
  - Dorsett Mongkok | Starting from HKUSD700 net daily 
      88 Tai Kok Tsui Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong 
  - Dorsett Tsuen Wan | Starting from HKUSD570 net daily 
      28 Kin Chuen Street, Kwai Chung, Kowloon, Hong Kong 
  - Lan Kwai Fong Hotel @ Kau U Fong | Starting from HKUSD780 net daily 
      3 Kau U Fong, Central District, Hong Kong 
 
*Based on Dorsett Wanchai's starting rates. Other Dorsett - Your Rewards hotels will reward points based on their 
starting rate as above. Validity is until June 30 2021. Terms apply. 
 
Media Contact: 
Yi Li Dawson 
yili.dawson@dorsett.com 
+852 2921 9823 
Senior Marketing Manager, Dorsett Hospitality International 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177942 24-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
