WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) to Present its $40 Million RegA+ Offering at Starlight Capital's Investment & Technology Conference tomorrow March 25th, 2021

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ) ("WEED" or the "Company"), one of the top cannabis and hemp bioresearch companies based in the USA, announced today that WEED Chief Executive Officer Glenn E. Martin will present at Starlight Capital's virtual conference tomorrow, March 25th between 12 noon and 2PM EDT. Martin will announce WEED's opportunities to invest in a new $40M financing round in BUDZ under Regulation A, Tier 2 as recently qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (See WEED, Inc. Offering pitchdeck Here.)

Thanks to the Company's extensive R&D history in cannabis and hemp markets, WEED is on the verge of a major expansion. Martin will describe the Company's history and its current and targeted real estate and IP assets and other opportunities as well as the Company's plans post-COVID. The Company is pleased to announce its new program to expand its global research & development program, which currently includes WEED Inc. subsidiaries and partners in Australia, Israel, Hong Kong, and the USA. At the same time, the Company will launch an aggressive program to identify, acquire, and integrate domestic and foreign assets and businesses that will most directly benefit from the continued opening up of cannabis markets worldwide - principally, retail and wholesale producers of cannabis and hemp plants and their derivative products.

"All indications are that there may never be a better time to go 'all-in' on the future of Cannabis and Hemp markets, and we want the public to join us," said Glenn E. Martin, CEO of WEED, Inc. "We created this Reg A+ offering so that all investors - not just the big, accredited guys - can be part of the growth and expansion we expect for 2021 and beyond. This is where stoners Meet Wall Street."

Investors may sign up at no charge here: https://www.starlightcapital.co/event-info/starlight-capital-technology-investment-forum

WEED, Inc.'s Subsidiaries

WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. "After over a year of putting human clinical trials and product development on hold due to COVID, Israel is poised and anxious to build out our global brands in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical categories, starting with women's health and veterans' ailments (PTSD) to healthy green alternative medicines" stated Elliot Kwestel, Managing Director of WEED Israel (Cannabis) Ltd. based outside Jerusalem. Kwestel further commented, "WEED Israel looks to enrich our lives for generations to come."

WEED Australia Ltd. and The Cannabis Institute of Australia (C.I.A.), our Australian non-profit arm, based in Queensland on the Gold Coast. Managing Director Patrick Brodnik commented, "With the new rules just out governing cannabis in Australia and the announcement on 1st. February 2021 to allow over-the-counter CBD medicines in pharmacies, WEED Australia congratulates USA's new administration of President Joe Biden and its historic vote for Vice President Kamala Harris." Managing Director Brodnik continues, "We expect the future of decriminalizing cannabis and hemp in the USA to prove to be a giant leap forward for global cannabis legalization."

WEED Hong Kong Ltd . Director Nicole Breen agrees, "The pandemic has affected all of us on a worldwide basis. Healing our planet with natural therapies, treatments and eventual "cures" utilizing natures' own Cannabaceae plant with its many properties, both with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) compounds, I believe will change the force of medicine forever in the years to come."

WEED, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the Company, WEED, we, or our) is offering (the "Offering") up to a maximum of 40,000,000 units ("Units"), with each Unit consisting of one (1) share of our common stock, par value $0.001 ("Common Stock") and one (1) warrant to purchase (1) share of our common stock, at a purchase price of $1.00 per Unit. The exercise price on the warrant will be 150% of the price of the Unit sold to the investor and cannot be exercised by the holder until at least twelve months after issuance.

The Units are being offered pursuant to Regulation A of Section 3(b) of the Securities, as amended, for Tier 2 offerings, by management on a "best-efforts" basis directly to purchasers who satisfy the requirements set forth in Regulation A.

Securities are offered and distributed pursuant to Regulation A+ through Dalmore Group LLC, a registered broker dealer, member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) and member SIPC (www.SIPC.org). These securities being offered are highly speculative due to the nature of the investment, and the fact that cannabis remains a controlled substance at the Federal level according to Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Legal Notice

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 of the Securities Act of 1933. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is attached hereto and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in WEED, Inc. These securities have not been recommended by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in WEED, Inc. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in WEED, Inc. or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in WEED, Inc. is suitable for them.

