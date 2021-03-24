ADOMANI, Inc.: Envirotech Vehicles Applauds New Jersey's New Zero-Emission Incentive Program

State Incentivizes the Adoption of Commercial Electric Vehicles To Advance Environmental and Clean Energy Goals

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE/ March 24, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new, purpose-built electric vehicles, applauded the new zero-emission incentive program that was recently launched in New Jersey.

"We commend New Jersey for stepping forward to incentivize clean transportation and for furthering their strong commitment to improving our environment. We are excited to work with New Jersey to utilize this innovative program," commented Phillip Oldridge, Envirotech Vehicles' Chief Executive Officer.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced $100 million in funding for clean transportation projects, as well as a new executive order establishing the Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. Under the state's new $15 million voucher pilot program, the New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP), the state's goal is to replace Class 2-6 diesel trucks with zero-emission trucks. NJ Zip will provide point of sale discounts of $25,000 (Class 2) - $100,000 (Class 6) per vehicle for participating fleets.

"With the advent of additional funding opportunities that promote commercial electric vehicle usage, there is growing awareness that the use of heavy-duty EV's can significantly impact the fight against climate change and can help reduce urban pollution. Additionally, the growing adoption of commercial electric vehicles coincides with a trend coming out of the pandemic - the seismic shift toward online shopping, which is resulting in a greater demand for energy efficient delivery fleets," continued Mr. Oldridge.

Mr. Oldridge concluded, "We are excited that the commercial EV industry is experiencing unprecedented growth as a result of the continuing adoption of electric vehicles, and the launch of important incentive programs and subsidies from state governments. As an experienced provider of high-quality, special-purpose commercial electric vehicles, Envirotech is uniquely poised to apply to be approved to participate in this expansive market opportunity and continue our rapid growth."

