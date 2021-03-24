Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new results from the southern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit area (Cliff Creek South - CCS) where drilling has intersected broad zones of bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization including 107.80 metres (m) of 2.00 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 46.84 g/t silver or 2.59 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) and 20.80 m of 10.24 g/t Au and 19.74 g/t Ag or 10.91 g/t AuEq. The CCS zone continues to broaden at depth with higher gold-silver grades. The area is showing potential for open-pit resources at surface and high-grade material at depth for underground mining. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The Cliff Creek South area continues to yield broad zones of bulk tonnage delivering the potential for open pit mining at surface. In addition, CCS is providing similarities to the Cliff Creek North zone with high-grade intervals at depth, demonstrating potential for future underground mining opportunities. Additionally, we continue to expand beyond the limits of our 2019 modeled pit shell with the latest result from hole 20CCDD098 of 38.05 m of 5.80 g/t AuEq and that recently reported from 20CCDD076, 140 m below it. As we look towards our 2021 drill program both of these results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand this zone at depth and to the southeast."

Figure 1 - Cliff Creek South long section





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/78214_9253c7cd64e46bfe_001full.jpg

These latest results from CCS continue to;

Confirm the continuity of this robust mineralizing system with excellent infill drilling results;

Demonstrate that mineralization is within broad zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization, often with many mineralized zones outside of the main interval (Table 2), potentially reducing the strip ratio (Figure 3);

Deliver strong results from outside of our 2019 $1600 modelled pit shell, therefore expanding the dimensions of the deposit that remains open at depth and along strike (Figure 1);

Return robust broad bulk-tonnage zones, higher-grade bulk tonnage zones and high-grade zones;

Table 1: Summary of various styles of mineralized intercepts

Style of Min. Drillhole Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Bulk-tonnage 20CCDD089 61.82 1.00 75.17 1.94 20CCDD096 61.00 1.44 82.77 2.47 20CCDD104 107.80 2.00 46.84 2.59 High-grade bulk-tonnage 20CCDD098 38.05 5.71 7.76 5.80 20CCDD104 10.01 12.06 310.63 15.95 High-grade 20CCDD098 1.05 185.00 104.00 186.30 20CCDD104 0.77 33.60 1190.00 48.48

Table 2: Drill Results Summary from Cliff Creek South.

Drillhole

From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 20CCDD032

28.00 45.00 17.00 0.74 18.12 0.97 incl 35.00 36.00 1.00 4.96 83.40 6.00 20CCDD049

13.00 17.00 4.00 0.84 61.13 1.60

106.80 268.80 162.00 0.57 15.78 0.77

106.80 109.80 3.00 2.69 61.41 3.45

108.14 108.67 0.53 10.30 282.00 13.83

127.67 141.25 13.58 1.21 43.23 1.75

162.50 170.75 8.25 2.24 65.52 3.06

162.50 163.30 0.80 5.51 174.00 7.69

248.00 250.00 2.00 1.89 19.74 2.14

248.00 248.60 0.60 3.95 25.90 4.27 20CCDD056

57.00 63.00 6.00 0.69 2.70 0.73

186.00 189.00 3.00 0.96 3.46 1.00

205.56 212.00 6.44 0.79 10.73 0.93

226.14 231.00 4.86 0.82 18.03 1.04

243.00 251.00 8.00 1.43 77.13 2.40

263.00 265.00 2.00 1.67 4.40 1.73

313.03 324.00 10.97 1.20 23.23 1.49 incl 313.03 314.00 0.97 6.63 85.30 7.70

339.00 420.00 81.00 0.38 11.10 0.52

436.00 444.06 8.06 1.01 13.27 1.17 incl 442.00 443.00 1.00 5.85 49.90 6.47 20CCDD069

330.00 333.00 3.00 1.50 11.57 1.64

442.00 450.00 8.00 0.65 61.77 1.42

442.00 564.00 122.00 0.29 9.74 0.41

470.00 491.00 21.00 0.44 19.35 0.68

515.00 517.00 2.00 1.04 6.71 1.12

562.00 564.00 2.00 3.71 4.22 3.76 incl 563.00 564.00 1.00 6.83 5.94 6.90 20CCDD089

79.00 81.00 2.00 1.22 2.57 1.25

138.00 140.00 2.00 3.16 21.63 3.43

218.95 220.00 1.05 2.43 87.20 3.52

231.00 236.20 5.20 0.47 9.16 0.58

329.00 332.00 3.00 1.36 36.04 1.82

370.00 371.00 1.00 0.91 159.00 2.90

383.50 385.80 2.30 1.79 46.90 2.38

429.18 491.00 61.82 1.00 75.17 1.94 incl 473.00 474.00 1.00 15.20 301.00 18.96 20CCDD096

67.00 70.00 3.00 0.40 24.02 0.70

136.00 143.00 7.00 0.40 60.07 1.15

230.40 231.38 0.98 5.49 48.80 6.10

272.80 273.70 0.90 1.85 288.00 5.45

282.00 287.62 5.62 1.02 109.89 2.40

301.20 327.00 25.80 1.00 48.75 1.61 incl 312.00 313.00 1.00 14.25 621.00 22.01

339.00 400.00 61.00 1.44 82.77 2.47 incl 363.50 365.50 2.00 5.13 888.00 16.23 and 393.00 394.00 1.00 6.57 408.00 11.67 20CCDD098

39.15 40.00 0.85 1.25 47.10 1.84

92.48 94.00 1.52 0.78 4.87 0.84

248.10 249.00 0.90 3.31 5.40 3.38

254.20 256.00 1.80 1.07 2.08 1.09

371.95 410.00 38.05 5.71 7.76 5.80 incl 371.95 392.75 20.80 10.24 19.74 10.91 incl 371.95 373.00 1.05 185.00 104.00 186.30 and 381.00 382.00 1.00 8.89 4.09 8.94 20CCDD102

23.40 29.00 5.60 0.34 5.47 0.41

55.50 58.45 2.95 1.81 3.38 1.86

292.50 344.10 51.60 0.64 3.98 0.69

297.35 306.10 8.75 2.07 6.32 2.15 incl 297.35 298.35 1.00 5.00 13.95 5.17 and 302.00 303.05 1.05 9.86 13.00 10.02

324.40 345.00 20.60 0.55 5.37 0.61 incl 339.00 341.35 2.35 1.85 10.33 1.97 20CCDD104

61.30 64.00 2.70 1.74 51.58 2.39

136.00 152.00 16.00 1.93 53.50 2.60

136.98 137.55 0.57 38.00 1170.00 52.63

221.00 233.35 12.35 0.41 6.74 0.50

259.00 278.45 19.45 0.43 26.06 0.76

331.20 439.00 107.80 2.00 46.84 2.59 incl 348.52 349.07 0.55 7.36 255.00 10.55 and 387.65 393.00 5.35 5.65 56.10 6.35 incl 388.40 389.58 1.18 9.50 134.00 11.18 incl 416.79 426.80 10.01 12.06 310.63 15.95 incl 421.23 423.15 1.92 23.67 730.16 32.80 and 423.83 424.50 0.67 29.50 1270.00 45.38 and 421.23 422.00 0.77 33.60 1190.00 48.48

456.00 458.25 2.25 1.90 76.40 2.86 20CCRC069

57.91 71.63 13.72 0.25 2.65 0.28 20CCRC083

59.44 91.44 32.00 1.50 6.87 1.59 incl 71.63 73.15 1.52 16.35 19.35 16.59

103.63 105.16 1.53 3.33 4.88 3.39 20CCRC084

3.05 18.29 15.24 0.46 15.89 0.66

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length, with the exception of drill holes

Figure 2 - Cliff Creek South Drillhole Collars and Map





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/78214_9253c7cd64e46bfe_002full.jpg

The tonnes, grade and ounces presented are an Exploration Target, and are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The target has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects for future economic extraction as metallurgical work and drilling are planned and ongoing.

Figure 3 - Cliff Creek South cross section





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/78214_9253c7cd64e46bfe_003full.jpg APN

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78214