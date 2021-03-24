Anzeige
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
24.03.2021 | 11:34
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 24

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Special Dividend

The Directors have declared a special dividend of 8.35p per share and shareholders who are on the Register on 6 April 2021 will be entitled to receive such dividend, subject to the passing of resolutions to be proposed to approve the combination of the Company with Invesco Select Trust plc. The special dividend represents, as closely as is practicable, the sum of the Company's undistributed net income and its brought forward revenue reserves. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 April 2021 and the special dividend will be paid on 21 April 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
24 March 2021

