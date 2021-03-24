Mitratech Announces Strategic Investment from Ontario Teachers'

New investment enables Mitratech to continue to drive portfolio expansion with corporate legal, risk and compliance, workflow automation and human resources solutions enabling digital transformation

AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech , a leading provider of legal and compliance software, announced today that it has agreed to a strategic investment from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers'). Following completion of the transaction, Hg, a leading global software investor and the majority investor in Mitratech since 2017, will retain a minority interest. TA Associates will sell its minority investment in the business.

With Mitratech's proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, organizations worldwide are able to implement best practices and standardize processes across all lines of business to automate activities of the corporate legal department, help organizations manage legal complexity, and stay compliant with an ever-changing landscape of risks and obligations. Mitratech serves over 50% of the Fortune 100 and over 500,000 users across the globe. Additionally, over 12,000 law firms, including 100% of the Am Law 200, collaborate with their corporate clients through Mitratech's e-Billing product offerings.

"Our new partnership with Ontario Teachers' will further support our commitment to enhancing our portfolio of products and support our dedicated and growing customer base with their digital transformation, risk mitigation, and operational excellence," said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. "Hg has been a strong partner for us over the past four years and we look forward to a continued relationship with them."

Ontario Teachers' is one of the world's pre-eminent private equity investors. Through its private equity arm (Private Capital), Ontario Teachers' offers companies flexible, long-term capital and a focus on sustainable value creation. Since launching Private Capital in 1991, Ontario Teachers' has deployed capital in more than 500 investments globally, with a continued focus on investments in the software and technology sectors.

"Mitratech is an exceptional business with a significant and growing suite of mission-critical technology solutions for corporate clients," said Karen Frank, Senior Managing Director, Equities at Ontario Teachers'. "We look forward to supporting Mike Williams and Mitratech's strong management team to drive the next phase of the company's growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

"We've really enjoyed working with the Mitratech team to build a high-quality business in legal technology over the last four years," said Jean-Baptiste Brian, Partner at Hg. "Mark Friedman and the team at ST6 were also instrumental in building a best-in-class software company and we're really proud of what we've achieved together, particularly the operational transformation of the company and an acquisition strategy that has enhanced the customer proposition. We look forward to supporting Mike and his team in the next phase of growth of Mitratech."

"Since our investment in 2015, Mitratech has ignited growth, expanded globally and broadened its portfolio to solve more customer needs," said Hythem El-Nazer, Managing Director at TA Associates. "We believe Mitratech is well positioned for continued growth in the future and we wish them continued success."

Mitratech and Hg were advised by Lazard as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as legal advisor. Ontario Teachers' was advised by Evercore as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal advisor.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and closing is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, and compliance professionals, offering a proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions that spread operational best practices throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. That helps legal and governance, risk and compliance teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise. For more info, visit Mitratech.com .

About Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers' is the administrator of Canada's largest single-profession pension plan, with C$204.7 billion in net assets (all figures at June 30, 2020 unless noted). It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets, approximately 80% of which is managed in-house, and has earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.5% since the plan's founding in 1990. Ontario Teachers' is an independent organization headquartered in Toronto. Its Asia-Pacific regional offices are in Hong Kong and Singapore, and its Europe, Middle East & Africa region office is in London. The defined-benefit plan, which is fully funded as of January 1, 2020, invests and administers the pensions of the province of Ontario's 329,000 active and retired teachers. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo .

About Hg

Hg is a leading investor in software and services, focused on backing businesses that change how we all do business. Deep technology expertise, complemented by vertical application specialisation and dedicated operational support, provides a compelling proposition to management teams looking to scale their businesses. Hg has funds under management of over $30 billion, with an investment team of over 140 professionals, plus a portfolio team of more than 35 operators, providing practical support to help our businesses to realise their growth ambitions. Based in London, Munich and New York, Hg has a portfolio of over 30 software and technology businesses, worth over $60 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 35,000 employees globally. For further details, please visit the Hg website: https://hgcapital.com/.

