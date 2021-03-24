KR1 plc - Appointment of Chairman

24 March 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that Rhys Davies has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with effect from today.

Rhys has been tremendously helpful since he joined KR1 as a Non-Executive Director in December 2020 and brings an excellent perspective to the Company's governance and operations.

The Board believes that it is the right time in KR1's development to formally appoint Rhys as Chairman, given the sustained growth in the digital asset sector and the Company's aspirations going forward.

Rhys Davies, Chairman of KR1, commented: "The exceptional track record of returns generated by the KR1 investment and research team is a function of their singular investment thesis and their skill in executing it through the vagaries of the digital asset investment cycle. As a Company, we are now developing the requisite support and oversight functions that will enable the investment and research team to continue executing their strategy in a way that is commensurate with a larger asset base."

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented: "We are excited to have Rhys take on this role, not only for the wealth of experience he brings, but also for the clear desire he has shown to assist in stewarding the Company on its journey. Rhys perfectly understands the vision for KR1 and the rapidly changing and volatile space the Company operates in."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).