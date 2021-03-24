Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a newly formed board of strategic advisors that will help guide the Company in its next stage of expansion. These food industry veterans have extensive experience in brand development, purpose-driven marketing programs and international sales. The formation of the strategic advisory board is timely as VERY embarks on expansion sales plans in the US and Europe, new product development programs and key opportunities.

Mitchell Scott, CEO commented: "We are extremely fortunate to have such a seasoned team with diverse backgrounds in the CPG food space join us to help strategically grow and add value to both our consumers and VERY overall."

Justin Steinbach is a global leader in the consumer packaged goods ("CPG") and Foodservice industry with more than 18 years of experience in developing sales and marketing strategies for prominent food production companies. He is adept at future-proofing businesses by focusing on sustainability and high quality, nutritious foods that meet customer and consumer needs. Justin has been based in Europe for the last 10 years and has been working with leading food brands, Danone and Barilla, where he currently serves as Global Vice-President of Foodservice for the Barilla Group, the world leader in pasta. Prior to joining Barilla, he previously led global sales development & marketing for Danone's Foodservice division and was responsible for building strategic global partnerships with Starbucks, McDonald's and Subway.

Jason Doolan has extensive experience in marketing CPG companies. He has established a reputation for being a business innovator over his 25-year career and was voted the overall winner in Strategy Magazine's 2015 Marketer of the Year. While at General Mills Canada, Jason delivered transformational results on brands like Cheerios, Pillsbury and Nature Valley. His approach to purpose-driven marketing helped stimulate a new conversation in which brands align themselves with their customers through shared values and beliefs, rather than strictly product attributes. Jason believes a purpose-driven business can energize a community, unlock growth and help brands stand out from the crowd.

Niki Sahf has spent over a decade in the CPG industry starting her career at General Mills USA before discovering her passion for helping natural start-ups succeed. After leaving General Mills, Niki worked for Enjoy Life Foods where she played an integral part in their acquisition by Mondelez; held a senior role at Califia Farms; and is currently the VP of Sales for Koia. She is a seasoned sales leader who helps companies become disruptors in their space, particularly those in the plant-based food industry. Her experience launching and expanding brands in both the United States and Canada make her an ideal partner.

Koreann Webster has over 15 years in the natural and health food industry and currently serves as a strategic sales leader with a passion for mission-based brands. Koreann spent over 10 years with Vega, a premium plant-based food brand, where she held various sales focused roles. Recently, Koreann held the position of Director of Sales at Smart Sweets, an innovative company that develops sugar free candy without the use of artificial sweeteners.

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

