Spanish PV product distributor Techno Sun has published a report analyzing the consequences of high-power modules for installers and distributors. The guide provides a method to calculate the additional costs of large solar panels from different points of view.From pv magazine Spain A few months ago, in pv magazine, we published a series entitled Light and shade of 500 W-plus solar panels, in which high-power PV modules were analyzed from a technological point of view. Now, the Spanish provider of photovoltaic products Techno Sun has carried out a complete study in which it analyzes the consequences ...

