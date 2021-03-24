Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, has granted 19,267,506 stock options to: one officer, two directors, twelve employees, twenty consultants, and two charities (collectively, the "Optionees"), pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Each stock option granted to the Optionees is exercisable for a period of three years and vest immediately.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU) (OTC: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

