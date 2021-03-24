Drilling on the southern end of the Mine Trend has returned 1.53 g/t oxide Au over 19.6 m ; Infills a 100m gap in the southern extent of gold mineralization found on the Mine Trend Well oxidized with a CN solubility ratio of 73% 1km of continuous oxide gold mineralization now defined in drilling on the southern end of the Mine Trend

The 3 kilometre (1.8 mile) trend continues to show a clear path to expanding the gold mineralization footprint to the south and northeast

Results are pending for the final 4 holes drilled at Green Springs in 2020

Drilling in the 2021 drill program has already completed 12 holes.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) -Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report results for 3 more drill holes completed at the southern end of the Mine Trend during the 2020 drill program at the Green Springs gold property ("Green Springs"), Nevada.

Drill Highlights:

1.53 g/t Au over 19.66 metre from a depth of 96.17 m in hole GSC20-09, 73% Cyanide recovery Including: 2.02 g/t Au over 12.04 m

0.64 g/t Au over 22.25 m from a depth of 75.29 m in hole GSC20-03, 52% Cyanide recovery Including: 1.35 g/t Au over 7.32 m, 80% Cyanide recovery



"These results continue to demonstrate strong continuity to the oxidized gold mineralization across the southern end of the Mine Trend at Green Springs." stated Matt Lennox-King, CEO of Contact Gold. "With 2021 drilling now underway, we are excited to continue testing further south with the drill to expand the high-grade oxide gold along the Mine Trend at Green Springs."

Drilling in 2020 expanded oxidized gold mineralization along the Mine Trend from 2km to 3km through new discoveries at the south and north ends of the Mine Trend.

2020 drilling at the southern end of the Mine Trend was designed to confirm and extend oxidized near-surface Chainman jasperoid hosted gold mineralization. This area of the Mine Trend is south of the past-producing open pits and is wide open for expansion in a southerly direction. Gold mineralization is observed at the lower Chainman jasperoid. Hole GSC20-09 infilled gold mineralization in a 100m gap along the north-south trending control. GSC20-08, was a diamond core hole designed to twin the previously reported GS20-03 reverse circulation hole that had poor recovery through the bottom of the hole in the gold mineralized zone, but GSC20-08 was lost before reaching final target depth.

About the Mine Trend:

The Mine Trend is a north-south corridor of gold mineralization extending through three past-producing open pits, and encompassing the Bravo, Charlie, Echo and Zulu Zones. Wide intervals of gold mineralization above 2 g/t Au were originally discovered at Echo in 2019 (5.05 g/t Au over 39.6m) (see October 2, 2019 news release) and have been expanded by Contact Gold in drilling since. Drilling in 2020 also delivered the highest grades from Bravo (10.7 g/t Au over 4.57m) (see January 26, 2021 news release) and at Charlie.

Contact Gold has started its 2021 drill program at Green Springs and plans to continue drilling the Mine Trend, testing never before drilled targets Tango and Foxtrot, which are located 1.5 km to the north and east of the Mine Trend, respectively.

2020 Green Springs drill hole results from this news release:

Drill Hole Mine Trend sub-Zone From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(Au g/t) Oxidation GSC20-03 Echo 75.29 97.54 22.25 0.64 Oxide (52% CN Recovery) including

75.29 82.60 7.32 1.35 Oxide (80% CN Recovery)



103.63 124.06 20.42 0.19 Mixed (37% CN Recovery) GSC20-08 Echo 117.35 135.94 18.59 0.31 Oxide (61% CN Recovery) GSC20-09 Echo 96.17 115.83 19.66 1.53 Oxide (73% CN Recovery) including

97.54 109.58 12.04 2.02 Oxide (81% CN Recovery)

For a long section of the Mine Trend, please click:

https://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/20210324MineTrendLongSection.jpg

For a simplified cross section of the southern Mine Trend, please click:

https://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/20210324EZ-LS.jpg

About the Green Springs Project:

Green Springs is located near the southern end of the Cortez Trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in White Pine County, Nevada, east of Fiore Gold's Pan Mine and Gold Rock Project and south of Waterton's Mount Hamilton deposit. The Green Springs property is 18.5 km2 encompassing 3 shallow past producing open pits and numerous targets that were not mined.

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties ("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early-stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs. Additional information about Green Springs is summarized in the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Green Springs Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA" prepared for Contact Gold, with an effective date of June 12, 2020, and dated August 5, 2020, as prepared by John J. Read, C.P.G; an independent consultant and qualified person under NI 43-101, and can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher-grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. The Cyanide recovery percentages are equally averaged by interval, and are not weighted by gold content per interval. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at Paragon; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

