Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Launches New Corporate Website Highlighting Its Portfolio of High Value Copper-Gold Assets in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) has unveiled a new corporate website at https://amarcresources.com/, providing the investing public and project stakeholders with comprehensive, up-to-date information on its business activities and core copper-gold assets in British Columbia ("BC") - notably, the 100%-owned JOY, IKE and DUKE Districts.

Collectively, the expansive JOY, IKE and DUKE properties host four known copper±gold porphyry deposits prime for advancement, as well as 10 priority copper±gold deposit targets that are fully permitted and ready for drill discovery. The Company's unparalleled portfolio of large-scale copper±gold porphyry assets has been acquired, assembled and advanced with an intrinsic understanding of the properties major producers seek, and presents tremendous optionality for work programs, partnership agreements and transactions.

"Amarc is in the enviable position of having assembled a robust portfolio of sought after copper-gold porphyry assets in a leading North American jurisdiction at a time when metal commodity prices are surging, and we are in the early days of a bull market for mining sector M&A," said Amarc President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson.

"Not only is mining playing an increasingly essential role in BC's economy and regional economic recovery, Canada now cites copper as a critical metal and commodity for the country's economic future. Even the US government is increasingly looking to Canada as an integral part of its strategy to boost North American production of copper and other minerals necessary for the manufacture of electric vehicles, and the broader transition to enhanced electrification and a low-carbon future."

Nicolson said Amarc's assets are uniquely situated for success. Not only are the JOY, IKE and DUKE Districts positioned to help fill a growing global supply gap in copper, they also benefit from the opportunity for investment and cash flow diversification delivered by their exposure to gold, with copper-gold porphyries typically returning the highest metal value per tonne among porphyry deposits.

Amarc's 100%-owned properties also leverage British Columbia's key strengths as a mining jurisdiction - including its low-cost and renewable power, superior transportation infrastructure, skilled labour, and certainty around Indigenous and climate change regulation.

"I invite all of our partners - financial, business and community - to visit Amarc's revitalized online platform," Nicolson said. "It has been designed to showcase the unique and compelling mineral properties that Amarc's experienced team has assembled, as well as their potential to generate value and opportunity for all of our shareholders and partners."

Amarc's 482 km2 JOY District is located within the underexplored Toodoggone region of north-central BC. A geological region with known potential for porphyry and epithermal deposits, the Toodoggone is part of BC's Golden Horseshoe, which includes the Golden Triangle to the W and NW. JOY is located on the northern extension of the prolific Kemess porphyry Cu-Au district, which includes the former Kemess South mine, the permitted and development-stage Kemess North underground deposit, and the advanced-stage Kemess East underground deposit.

The JOY District hosts: the PINE Cu-Au deposit, which remains open to expansion; the MEX Cu-Au deposit target; and, a pipeline of other high potential drill-ready porphyry Cu-Au deposit targets. In addition, Au-Ag epithermal deposit potential remains to be fully explored at JOY.

Amarc's 462 km2 IKE District, located 35 km NW of Gold Bridge in south-central BC, shares geological characteristics with porphyry districts around the globe that host major (and multiple) Cu±Au±Mo±Ag deposits. It is situated in the heartland of Canada's copper production (the Valley, New Afton and Gibraltar mines) and hosts: the IKE Cu-Mo-Ag deposit discovery and the Empress Cu-Au-Ag deposit (both of which are open to expansion); and, a pipeline of additional Cu-Au±Mo±Ag deposit and exploration targets.

Amarc's 704 km2 DUKE District is located 80 km NE of Smithers in central BC within the Babine Region, one of BC's most prolific porphyry Cu-Au belts. The Babine includes Noranda's past producing Bell and Granisle Cu-Au mines and the advanced stage Morrison Cu-Au deposit. The DUKE District hosts: the DUKE Cu-Mo-Ag±Au deposit, which is open to expansion; and, a series of compelling porphyry Cu-Au deposit-scale exploration targets that demonstrate the property's district potential.

