Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Premium Service Brands on Its Investment from Susquehanna Private Capital

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce that Premium Service Brands, a premier home services franchisor, has received an investment from Susquehanna Private Capital.

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida acted as the exclusive advisor to Premium Service Brands during the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Premium Service Brands ("PSB") is one of the top home services franchisors in North America with an array of emerging home service brands that cater to a wide range of homeowner needs. PSB currently operates seven home services brands: 360° Painting, Maid Right, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Kitchen Wise, Rubbish Works and Renew Crew.

"There has been a high demand for home services over the past few years and our partnership with Susquehanna Private Capital gives us the resources to support our growth strategy while attracting top franchise candidates to the PSB family," said Paul Flick, CEO of Premium Service Brands. "Boxwood Partners' experience and knowledge about the needs of home service franchisors was invaluable, and we appreciate the support they gave us during this transaction."

The deal marks Boxwood's second transaction of 2021 and is the latest in a series of high-profile franchise transactions in which Boxwood Partners advised over the past year.

Boxwood Partners Managing Director Brian Alas, Associates Madison Day and Dan Martinson, and Analyst Kurtis Brown led the process.

"Premium Service Brands has established itself as one of the leading home service franchisors," said Alas. "As a proven acquisition platform, Paul and his team have built the infrastructure to support significant growth. The launch of HomeOne and their "Own the Home Program" further enhances the PSB value proposition to franchisees, allowing franchisees to become a one-stop shop for customers. Their new partnership with Susquehanna should only further their ability to acquire emerging home service concepts and reinvest into the growth of their individual brands."

Founded in 2016, Susquehanna Private Capital prides itself on its ability to collaboratively and patiently work with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC invests in businesses that will benefit from changing consumer preferences, increased business model complexity, and outsourcing trends.

"We are excited to partner with Premium Service Brands and its impressive collection of home service concepts," said Kyle Squillario, Co-Head at Susquehanna Private Capital. "I believe SPC's resources along with our experience with insights in the home service franchise space will help grow the PSB brand in the coming years."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Premium Service Brands

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, Premium Service Brands (PSB) is the leader in home services franchise opportunities. Recently acquiring Renew Crew in January 2020 and Rubbish Works in November 2020, the other brands under the PSB umbrella include 360º Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Handyman Pro, Maid Right and Kitchen Wise. These home improvement industry brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step while viewing customer service as a way of life by also giving back to local communities through their nonprofit, Kids-Lift. Supporting kids and their families is crucial to PSB's personal values to brighten and care for their communities.

To learn more about Premium Service Brands and their opportunities for growth and business ownership, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

Susquehanna Private Capital, LLC ("SPC"), funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP - one of the world's largest privately-held financial services firms - was founded in 2016. With a flexible capital structure, SPC empowers founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets U.S. companies in the business, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

For more information about Susquehanna Private Capital, please visit www.spcllc.com.

