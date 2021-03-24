Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021 | 13:17
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: ORTHEX CORPORATION ON 25 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  24 MARCH 2021  SHARES

LISTING ON PRELIST: ORTHEX CORPORATION ON 25 MARCH 2021

The shares of Orthex Corporation will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's
Prelist on Thursday 25 March 2021. The trading code of the share is ORTHEX. 

Basic information on Orthex Corporation as of 25 March 2021:

Trading code: ORTHEX
Issuer code: ORTHEX
ISIN-code: FI4000480504
LEI code: 7437008RMK8BSWN39T09
Orderbook id: 219193
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 17 758 854
Listing date on Prelist: 25 March 2021

Industry: 40 Consumer Discretionary
ICB Supersector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services
Market Cap Segment: Small Cap
Managing director: Alexander Rosenlew
Address: Suomalaistentie 7
               FI-02270 Espoo
               FINLAND
Phone:  +358 (0)19 329 61
Internet: https://investors.orthexgroup.com/


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.