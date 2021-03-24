Adcore Inc.: Adcore Secures "Select Tier" Status in Microsoft Advertising Partner Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising") today announced that it has been elevated to the Select Tier as a Microsoft Advertising Partner. The upgrade is in recognition of Adcore's commitment as a channel partner, reflected in its deep engagement and success as part of the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program.

"Our partnership with Microsoft and our integration with their Advertising platform is a powerful and valuable tool we offer to our clients, providing advertisers with the opportunity to expand their brand recognition and broaden their reach in the digital marketplace," said Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "We are focused on growing our base of direct clients and elevation to Microsoft's Select Tier recognizes the superiority of Adcore's technological solutions and our ability to drive unique advertisers to Microsoft. We're pleased to have achieved this upgrade and we remain intently focused on attracting new customers by demonstrating our effortless and accessible solutions for effective digital marketing."

"Thanks to the great work put forward by the Company's sales & account teams, I am delighted to see Adcore achieve Select status in the Microsoft Advertising Partner program," said Nigel Leggatt, Director, Partner Sales - EMEA of Microsoft. "Over the last 12 months, the Adcore team showed tremendous effort to drive customer acquisition, and fine-tune the Microsoft sales strategy. In addition, the inclusion of Microsoft within their Effortless Marketing solution will drive significant value-add going forward. These wins will continue to strengthen the partnership with Microsoft Advertising, and maximize value to their end customers. I am really excited to see how this partnership evolves from here."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

