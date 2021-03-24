Helps utilities improve reliability by analyzing power quality data

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSXV: GRID) today launched TUNet® Grid Reliability Analytics, the company's first data-analytics solution purpose-built for community-owned utilities. The analytics solution leverages data from Tantalus' advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to provide utilities with visibility into power quality issues that lead to outages and premature failure of devices deployed across the distribution grid.

TUNet Grid Reliability Analytics utilizes algorithms to continuously monitor power-quality data accessed by TRUEdge®-enabled meters on Tantalus' TUNet smart grid platform. By detecting anomalies in power quality, the tool identifies symptoms of failing transformers, corroded meter sockets and splices, cracked insulators and other latent equipment problems. In addition to improving system reliability, the TUNet Grid Reliability Analytics tool enables utilities to:

Better prepare for extreme weather events;

Increase work-from-home customer satisfaction;

Save on equipment and operating costs; and

Gain true operational awareness.

Tantalus developed the analytics tool in conjunction with several existing members of its user community. "Before accessing the TUNet Grid Reliability Analytics tool, we didn't know if a line was blinking unless it was happening at a substation or feeder level or someone called to complain," said Matt West, manager of engineering for Crow Wing Power in Brainerd, Minnesota. "Now, we can be proactive in solving problems that impact the members of our co-op." In addition to increasing member satisfaction, Crow Wing is already reducing the overtime costs associated with late night outages and truck rolls.

"Tantalus prides itself on delivering purpose-built solutions that meet the specific needs of utilities and the communities they serve," said Tantalus President & CEO, Peter Londa. "The TUNet Grid Reliability Analytics tool was co-created with utilities to pinpoint the location of momentary outages that are increasingly disruptive and expensive for utilities, particularly given the number of people working remotely and students studying at home. Our latest innovation is leveraging over 30 billion power quality and consumption readings each year across our user community to help utilities improve their service to their communities while also prioritizing where to make more impactful upgrades to the existing grid."

The TUNet Grid Reliability Analytics tool will be presented at the Getting Ahead of Distribution Problems with Grid Edge Analytics session during the American Public Power Association Engineering and Operations Virtual Conference on March 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Join Tantalus in our virtual booth for more information and to schedule a virtual demonstration. To learn more, download the white paper: "Intuitive AMI Analytics for Greater Reliability and Efficient Operations."

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSXV: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

