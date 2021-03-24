Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
WKN: A1JY3V ISIN: SE0004635878 Ticker-Symbol: EFEA 
Stuttgart
24.03.21
11:30 Uhr
18,250 Euro
-0,100
-0,54 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGAX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGAX AB 5-Tage-Chart
24.03.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AB Sagax ges observationsstatus / AB Sagax receives observation status (41/21)

Den 19 mars 2021 offentliggjorde AB Sagax ("Sagax" eller "Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att en extra bolagsstämma i Sagax beslutat
om obligatorisk inlösen av samtliga preferensaktier i Bolaget. 

Igår, den 23 mars 2021, mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB från Sagax en ansökan om
avnotering av Bolagets preferensaktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att preferensaktierna i
AB Sagax (SAGAX PREF, ISIN-kod SE0001629288, orderboks-ID 43046) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

On March 19, 2021, AB Sagax ("Sagax" or the "Company") issued a press release
with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's
shareholders had decided on mandatory redemption of all of the preference
shares in the Company. 

Yesterday, March 23, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm received an application from Sagax
for delisting of the Company's preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference
shares of AB Sagax  (SAGAX PREF, ISIN code SE0001629288, order book ID 43046)
shall receive observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
