Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Achieves First State Sales Approval for MiteXstream, a Disruptive First-to-Market, EPA Certified Biopesticide Targeting Cannabis Grows, in Nevada

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), manufacturer of MiteXstreamTM biopesticide and Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products, announces that the State of Nevada has approved sales of MiteXstreamTM, the Company's disruptive first-to-market, EPA-certified biopesticide targeted initially at cannabis grows experiencing mold, mildew and spider mite issues. Applications in four other Western states remain pending, with approval expected in approximately 2 to 4 weeks, and applications for the next set of states, including California and New Jersey, are expected to be submitted in the near future.

Fabian Deneault, President of Digital Development, stated, "This marks the first state in which we are cleared to sell MiteXstreamTM, and growers in Nevada can now prevent and eliminate spider mites and molds and mildews with an extremely effective biopesticide that can be applied through the day of harvest, while still passing state pesticide testing standards." Continuing, Mr. Deneault added, "The economic impact for the good to growers delivered by MiteXstreamTM is exceptional."

ABOUT MITEXSTREAM

Plant-based MiteXstreamTM treats spider mites and other pests and outbreaks of mold and mildew through the day of harvest without state testing failures - that unique feature is MiteXstreamTM's disruptive competitive advantage. In fact, the Company continues to believe that, due to MiteXstreamTM's efficacy, the Company will become a Major Cannabis Innovator in the minds of industry players. MiteXstreamTM provides a superior cost-benefit on valuable crops throughout the entire grow cycle.

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM, through its subsidiary, Black Bird Potentials, is the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor for MiteXstreamTM, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. DGDM also manufactures and sells, under its Grizzly Creek Naturals brand name, CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. For more information please visit:

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

