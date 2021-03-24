Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.: Pacific Ventures Group's Seaport Meat Company Launches New Customer with More Than 30 Locations

Cross-Sell Synergies Fueling Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that Seaport Meat Company has executed and launched distribution to its new customer with more than 30 locations on March 22 2021.

Ms. Shannon Masjedi, Pacific Venture Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Seaport Meat Company continues to add new customers because of our high attention to service and quality. This new customer will be intergrating San Diego Farmers Outlet's produce as well. The synergies of our companies are coming together and fueling our growth and expansion of products and customer base."

About Pacific Ventures Group, Inc.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:PACV) is focused on expansion within the consumer products, food, beverage and alcohol-related industries. For more information on PACV, please visit www.pacvgroup.com. (You need to be at least 21 years of age (legal age to consume alcohol) to visit the section of the website dedicated to SnöBar.)

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, the inability of the company to obtain financing sufficient to maintain its operations and execute its acquisition strategy; the inherent uncertainties associated with smaller reporting companies; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors Contact:

ir@pacvgroup.com

