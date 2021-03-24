Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 25 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 24 MARCH 2021 SHARES LISTING ON PRELIST: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 25 MARCH 2021 The shares of Sitowise Group Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Thursday 25 March 2021. The trading code of the share is SITOWS. Basic information on Sitowise Group Plc as of 25 March 2021: Trading code: SITOWS Issuer code: SITOWS ISIN-code: FI4000480215 LEI code: 743700HOHMOHAANHFF73 Orderbook id: 219192 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 34 493 874 Listing date on Prelist: 25 March 2021 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction and Materials Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap Managing director: Pekka Eloholma Address: Linnoitustie 6 FI-02600 Espoo FINLAND Phone: +358 20 747 6000 Internet: www.sitowise.com Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260