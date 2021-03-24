Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 25 MARCH 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  24 MARCH 2021  SHARES

LISTING ON PRELIST: SITOWISE GROUP PLC ON 25 MARCH 2021

The shares of Sitowise Group Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's
Prelist on Thursday 25 March 2021. The trading code of the share is SITOWS. 

Basic information on Sitowise Group Plc as of 25 March 2021:

Trading code: SITOWS
Issuer code: SITOWS
ISIN-code: FI4000480215
LEI code: 743700HOHMOHAANHFF73
Orderbook id: 219192
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 34 493 874
Listing date on Prelist: 25 March 2021

Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction and Materials
Market Cap Segment: Mid Cap
Managing director: Pekka Eloholma
Address: Linnoitustie 6
               FI-02600 Espoo
               FINLAND
Phone: +358 20 747 6000
Internet: www.sitowise.com



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
