New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), d/b/a SFLMaven ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce another very strong week of sales concluding with another big "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event.

For the week ended Thursday, March 18, the Company booked a total of $257k in gross sales, including roughly $230k from its Thursday Night Auction event. These weekly revenue totals set a record, setting new 2021 weekly number for the Company as the new sales momentum begins to kick in.

Thursday's auction was highlighted by the sale of a heavy 18K gold 7.0CTW VS/F diamond/13.5 X 12.6mm Natural Red coral cocktail ring for $3,926 and an Angela Cummings Platinum/18k 4.0ct VS1/F diamond Tahitian Pearl Ring for $3,935.







Heavy 18K gold 7.0CTW VS/F diamond/13.5 X 12.6mmNatural Red coral cocktail ring, which sold at SFLMaven's Famous Thursday NightAuction on March 18, 2021 for $3,926



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/78332_9fb9b86be4190bf6_002full.jpg





Angela Cummings Platinum/18k 4.0ct VS1/F diamond Tahitian Pearl Ring, which sold at SFLMaven's Famous Thursday Night Auction on March 18, 2021 for $3,935



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/78332_9fb9b86be4190bf6_003full.jpg

Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, commented, "We continue to see week-over-week, month-over-month, and year-over-year growth on the topline as the macro context improves and our Thursday Night Auction events gain momentum and visibility. This week's event was a big win for the Company and highlights the positive tailwind in play as stimulus checks go out the door, the economy continues to strengthen, and we continue to establish a strong position in the rapidly growing luxury goods space."

About SFLMaven

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI), now doing business as SFLMaven, is a provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele around the world. SFLMaven has been in business since 2003, driving more than $130 million in sales since inception. Well known for its "Famous Thursday Night Auction" events, the Company is currently a top-rated seller on Ebay and has earned over 98,000 positive feedbacks from customers on its Ebay sales platform. For more information, please navigate to https://www.sflmaven.com/.

Follow SFLMaven on Twitter: @sunkissinc

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

SOURCE: Sun Kissed Industries Inc.

Corporate Contact

info@sflmaven.com

Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78332