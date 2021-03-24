London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, announces the company is preparing to launch its first functional mushroom product, DailyLife CBD Immune. The new tincture product, tailored for people, will feature both CBD and a wide spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion's Mane) which help boost the immune system.

"This is an exciting first step for the Company and we are thrilled to soon bring to market our first CBD mushroom product. Our focus has always been on providing high quality products that can help people benefit from the power of natural ingredients, and that is what we have aimed for with this product," commented Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO. "Understandably, people are focusing on their health now more than ever and looking for ways in which they can boost their immunity, particularly in a natural way. Our goal is to fully satisfy their need with this new product. We have been researching the benefits of functional mushrooms for the past few months and have developed a product that will harness their power," added Lauritsen.

As the world continues to reel from the Coronavirus pandemic, and learns to live with the virus, many people are focusing on different ways to boost their immune system. According to Rick Miller, Associate Director of Food & Drink Specialised Nutrition at Mintel, the majority of consumers in Europe purchase vitamins, minerals and supplements that strengthen the immune system, while in the US, 35% of consumers think products that support the immune health would motivate them when making a purchase.

DailyLife CBD Immune will feature an organic blend of 13 different medicinal mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Red Reishi and Cordyceps, amongst others. By focusing on a variety of mushrooms the product is able to encompass multiple immune boosting traits and benefits. In addition, DailyLife CBD Immune also includes 250mg of hemp oil CBD extract and 100mg of vitamin C, which will add to the immune boosting benefits.

"We are confident that this product and our future ones will have a very warm reception in the market, and we look forward to sharing more developments as they arise through press releases," ended Lauritsen.

For more information about DailyLifeCBD please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/

DailyLifeCBD is sister brand to LinkResPet, a website focused on providing CBD pet products for dogs, cats and horses. For more information about LinkResPet, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @res_pet

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is a CBD and wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. Its trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD wellness products for people. The Company has operations in both the US and Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimers:

The information in this Press Release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbour provisions of Federal Securities Laws, as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Link Reservations Inc.

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Reading Berkshire RG6 1 PT

United Kingdom

Phone: +44 330 808 0897

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78325