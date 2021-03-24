Company formed new division to create and promote NFTs for itself and its art and media clients

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC Pink: UAMM), a holding company and solution provider in the area of blockchain, cryptocurrency, fintech and decentralized finance (DeFi), announces that it has initiated an effort to develop an NFT marketplace and formed a new division to create and promote NFTs for itself and its clients in the art and media industries.

The marketplace will allow creators to mint their digital image, audio and video files as NFTs and offer them for sale or auction. The platform is expected to go live sometime next quarter.

Aside from creating NFTs for UA Multimedia's own collection, the new division will offer services to create and promote NFTs for its clients in the art, music and media industries. Additional industries will be covered as business expands. The Company will also offer consignment sales on its platform as well as other marketplaces for clients who prefer to not deal with or are not familiar with cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the marketplace under development, the Company will introduce a marketing platform that leverages social media to promote NFTs listed in various marketplaces. The Company will also create ERC-20 utility tokens that will be used as incentive awards for individuals who support the platform.

"NFTs representing digital art and media creation have seen tremendous growth in popularity recently," said Michael Lajtay, CEO of UA Multimedia. "As a technology and media company that leverages blockchain and NFT, we are in a unique position to provide artists with a venue to maximize their income. NFT is a potential disruptor in various other industries, and we are actively exploring ways to capitalize on its capabilities."

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc. is a solution provider specializing in blockchain, cryptocurrency, fintech and decentralized finance (DeFi). It is also a holding company seeking to acquire domestic and foreign entities who are in the same space.

Company website: http://www.uammedia.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/uamultimedia

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/uamultimedia

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

UA Multimedia, Inc.

Investor Relations

949.229.1208

ir@uammedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78417