Google and Wix Partner to make it easier for Wix users to manage their Business Profile on Google

Wix's integration with Google My Business enables business owners to create and manage their Business Profile on Google Search and Maps seamlessly and efficiently

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced an expanded integration with Google, enabling users to create and manage their Business Profile on Google Search and Maps directly via Wix's platform. The integration is part of Wix's vision to provide business owners with a full solution to manage their business from one place.

Wix is equipped with built-in and customizable creation, management and marketing tools to help businesses grow and succeed. Wix is continuously adding advanced SEO capabilities to ensure users can attain maximum site traffic, connect with customers and generate engagement and sales through multiple channels. Now via Wix, businesses can claim and update their Business Profile on Google to ensure their business information is current on the Google results page for searches with a local intent.

Business owners can manage their Business Profiles, update their business information and hours, add photos, update their website, create posts, add attributes, respond to reviews, share Q&As, message with customers and accept bookings. An up-to-date Business Profile is considered 2.7 times more reputable, 70% more likely to attract location visits and are 50% more likely to lead to a purchase¹.

Through the integration, business owners will be able to create and verify a new Business Profile or import their current Profile to their Wix dashboard. They can utilize features including insights and data, without having to toggle between different platforms. The integration offers businesses a complete experience to conveniently manage their business via Wix and presence on Google Search and Maps.

"Together with Wix, we're providing essential tools that help business owners efficiently and instantaneously engage with new and existing customers online," said Valerio Sudrio, Head of EMEA Google My Business partnerships at Google.

"We believe Google My Business is important for business owners to gain exposure and increase their customer base," said Kobi Gamliel, Head of User Marketing at Wix. "We're happy to continue our partnership with Google and offer a seamless integration enabling our users to better optimize their online presence for engaging with customers and succeeding in today's online landscape."

Google and Wix's existing partnership includes the integrations of the Google Search Console, Google Workspaces (formerly known as G Suite), Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Reserve with Google. With the addition of Google My Business, users have even more access to a complete business solution seamlessly integrated into Wix.

About Wix.com, Ltd

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

