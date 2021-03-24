Rhinogram Announces Addition of e-Forms & Signatures to its Virtual Care Platform

Platform enhancements streamline patient intake, ease administrative burden

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Rhinogram, a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform, today announced the integration of e-forms and signatures into its comprehensive platform. The new feature enables providers using the Rhinogram platform to support a fully virtual or hybrid experience, while streamlining patient intake and reducing the use of paper and storage space.

"As healthcare organizations look to implement as many contactless procedures as possible, it has been a goal of ours to offer an all-encompassing virtual patient engagement platform. With the integration of e-forms and signatures, Rhinogram is now an all-in-one solution for providers," said Kathy Ford, president and chief product officer of Rhinogram. "Whether it is a new patient form, a telehealth consent or a COVID-19 waiver, patients now have the ability to complete these forms, right on their phones or mobile device before they arrive at the practice. These forms are then filled digitally and compliantly, and stored in the patient's profile. We're thrilled to continue to ease administrative burden through these enhancements to Rhinogram."

Rhinogram enables providers to securely communicate with patients via text-based and video interactions at any time from their mobile device to address appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests, medical records access and more. Through the integration of e-forms and signatures, providers are able to create and send forms via text to patients. In turn, patients will be able to securely view, sign and submit these forms right on their phones or other mobile devices, which are then digitally stored in their patient profile.

Rhinogram's virtual care platform gives providers several options for contactless care and extends care to patients with limited access, such as those living in rural communities. The platform seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. It also includes a quick message-triage to appropriate team members, allowing the scheduling team to handle appointments, billing staff to field financial and insurance queries, and freeing clinical team members to address care concerns.

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leading cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform - connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based and video interactions in real time. The virtual care platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows. ?

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

