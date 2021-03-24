Global customer-facing teams host more than a million virtual meetings to stay connected with physicians, driving more flexible, high-value interactions

Boehringer Ingelheim, a top 20 global pharmaceutical company, is standardizing on Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to drive more valued interactions between its global field organization and healthcare providers (HCPs). The solution from Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) helped the company host more than one million remote meetings in just 12 months. By easily facilitating compliant online meetings, Boehringer Ingelheim extended the reach and productivity of its field team and gave them greater flexibility to connect with HCPs anytime, anywhere.

"Veeva CRM Engage Meeting gives our medical sales reps and medical science liaisons a better way to connect with doctors and provide them with the information they need on new therapeutic options," said Alex Renner, global head of IT marketing and sales at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Digital engagement not only makes our field force more productive, it has been adopted as one of the preferred ways to interact for many doctors."

Digital engagement is now fundamental to keeping customer-facing teams connected with HCPs-all in a compliant way-and to their ability to deliver the best possible patient care. Boehringer Ingelheim had the vision to pilot virtual engagements in select markets even before COVID-19, which allowed for a quick acceleration of its global rollout early last year. The company hosts roundtables, seminars, and advisory boards through the platform, allowing physicians to exchange useful information on medical cases and diagnoses.

During the past 12 months, the medical sales rep's average Veeva Engage remote meeting duration doubled to 20 minutes, which helped Boehringer Ingelheim deliver more information to HCPs and deepen relationships. The company's adoption of Veeva CRM Engage Meeting builds upon its success using Veeva CRM for multichannel engagement, including Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva Events, and Veeva Align. Boehringer Ingelheim also uses Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault MedComms to more quickly create compliant digital content that field teams use during engagements with HCPs.

"Digital engagement is improving the flexibility, productivity, and reach of Boehringer Ingelheim's customer-facing teams," said Andy Fuchs, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "This empowers them to adapt to new market dynamics and connect with the right HCPs at the right time through the right channels."

