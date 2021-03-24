New infrastructure features Kubernetes for enhanced stability, scalability, and security for enterprise clients

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises, today announced that it has completed transitioning systems and clients to a new, state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure.

The redesigned infrastructure, which began an early rollout in December 2020, offers a number of robust performances, stability, and high-availability features to Plurilock products and clients.

Plurilock's cloud now automates horizontal scaling and failure recovery, leveraging a number of Amazon Web Services capabilities, including Elastic Kubernetes Service for container management, RDS Aurora for database services, and AWS Cloudwatch for logging and metrics.

"The completion of our next-generation cloud rollout represents a significant leap forward for Plurilock," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "This feature will enable us to serve large, fast-moving enterprises that have significant security and compliance requirements. We could not be more excited to achieve full deployment and to see our new cloud engine in operation."

The Company says that the new infrastructure is now in full production deployment for all Plurilock customers and will provide best-of-breed reliability and scalability for its behavioral-biometric login and continuous authentication and detection solutions going forward.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based MFA solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

