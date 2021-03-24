Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYWA ISIN: HK0000337987 Ticker-Symbol: 597 
Frankfurt
24.03.21
13:00 Uhr
0,140 Euro
+0,003
+2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1400,16015:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOCOM
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,140+2,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.