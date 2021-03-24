DJ EQS-News: BOCOM International (3329.HK) net profit surges 70.0% to HKUSD851.2 million, with HKUSD0.16 DPS

EQS-News / 24/03/2021 / 20:58 UTC+8 BOCOM International (3329.HK) net profit surges 70.0% to HKUSD851.2 million, with HKUSD0.16 DPSBOCOM International (3329.HK)'s net profit was HKUSD851.2 million for the year ended 31st December 2020, with year on year increase of 70.0%. Total Revenue of the group was HKUSD2,194.8 million, with year on year increase of 39.8%. Compared to 2016 (before IPO), revenue, net profit and total asset increase 108.4%,142.5% and 129.5%, with a 12.19% ROE (+4.37p.p.). A final dividend of HKUSD 0.16 per share will be distributed, and the total dividend amount increase 77.8%, with 51.9% DPR in 2020 and an average DPR at 52.5%. With more than 60 investments in private equity, BOCOM International dug deep into new economics sector, seizing opportunities in value investment. Maintaining the highest credit rating among Chinese brokerage firms in Hong Kong (Fitch A and Moody's A3), BOCOM International's steady growth driven by multiple business has been affirmed by the capital market, customers and investors. 24/03/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

