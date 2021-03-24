Former Gaia Herbs, MegaFood Executive to Drive Rritual's Product Innovation, Research and Consumer Focused Growth Strategy

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE: RSF) (CSE: RSF.WT) (FWB: 0RW) ("Rritual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stacey Gillespie to the role of Chief Innovation Officer, delivering product innovation and expertise that will position Rritual as a leader in the functional food and wellness industry.

Ms. Gillespie, a Graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science and Major in Human Nutrition, is an experienced business leader and award-winning product innovator. Before joining Rritual Superfoods as Chief Innovation Officer, Stacey led the brand and product strategy for Gaia Herbs, and prior to that, played an instrumental role in building the MegaFood whole food supplement brand, which was acquired by Pharmavite, LLC in 2014.

Stacey Gillespie, Chief Innovation Officer Experience Highlights:

Served as Director of Brand Strategy and Director of Product Strategy for Gaia Herbs Inc., Asheville, North Carolina.

At Gaia, developed business cases for executive approval of over 20 new products, the highest number of new products launched for the company, including the entry into the hemp category.

Under Stacey's leadership, three Gaia products, Agile Mind, Mind Spring, and Calm A.S.A.P., won industry leading Nexty Awards for best condition-specific supplement in Fall & Winter 2018, and Spring 2019.

Served as Director of Product Strategy, Director of Product Development and Director of Marketing for MegaFood, Manchester, New Hampshire.

Lead formulator of MegaFood product formulations for 10+ years, including product lines developed in collaboration with, and on behalf of Dr. Andrew Weil and Dr. Tieraona Low Dog.

Stacey has been driving transformational growth across natural health brands and portfolios to achieve business results for over 25 years. Stacey has a track record of unlocking opportunities of innovation in emerging categories and in accelerating growth through a focused product and pipeline strategy. Her passion and wealth of knowledge of nutrition, herbs, and nutraceuticals is vast, including the application of leading-edge consumer and market insights while leading numerous brand and product research initiatives.

"Stacey Gillespie represents the perfect complement to our leadership team and its CPG (consumer packaged goods) expertise by bringing her tremendous depth in terms of product research, innovation and formulation - all in complete alignment with Rritual's consumer focused brand," said Mr. David Kerbel, Rritual CEO. "Her passion and knowledge will have an exponential effect on our business model and help to fuel Rritual's ascent as a major contributor, and trusted brand in the Superfood marketplace."

About Rritual

Rritual is a functional superfood company that creates plant-based elixirs, which support immunity, focus and relaxation. The company is poised to dominate a segment where demand and sales are growing exponentially. Under the executive leadership with over 100 years of CPG pedigree, Rritual is launching in North America in Q2 2021 as the company positions itself as a leader in the functional health and wellness industry. Rritual's superfood elixirs can be found online at www.rritual.com.

Functional Foods Market

According to Grandview Research*, it is estimated that the global functional food market is projected to reach $275 billion by 2025, growing at 7.9% each year with consumers putting more emphasis on health and wellness.

*https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-functional-foods-market

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rritual's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans to leverage third party manufacturing and logistics, the Company's broader retail distribution plans and the Company's other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rritual's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated February 26, 2021 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Rritual undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rritual to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

