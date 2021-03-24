Eastvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - For the past year, cities throughout the U.S. have been forced to shut down and reduce community services, many small businesses have closed forever, residents were isolated inside their homes, and people had to adapt to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Eastvale worked hard to balance public health and community engagement, and as a result is operating at 100% capacity.

Additionally, the city has seen explosive growth in new business while protecting the community.

Eastvale saw a 32.26% increase in new business applications and renewals and a 5.95% increase in property taxes.

About the City of Eastvale

The City of Eastvale was founded on October 1, 2010 as an independent local government agency, governed by a five-member, elected City Council. The City of Eastvale serves over 73,700 residents and encompasses 13.1 square-miles in western Riverside County. Eastvale is a young and dynamic community filled with economic opportunity, tremendous growth, and strong values.



In Eastvale, we champion experiences that engage, excite, and elevate our commUNITY! With our...

Kindness - selfless concern for all

Grit - passion and resilience in everything we do

Solutions Driven - courageous, creative, and collaborative results

