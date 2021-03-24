Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is managed by Charles Jillings at specialist investment firm ICM Group. He reports that 'operationally, portfolio companies are delivering results above expectations, helped by lower cost bases and higher margins'. However, the manager suggests there is hidden value in UEM's portfolio as company valuations are lagging the improvement in their fundamentals. Jillings is encouraged that the trust is continuing to pay regular quarterly dividends, which remained fully covered in H121 (ending 30 September 2020), 'reflecting the strength of the businesses in UEM's portfolio'.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...