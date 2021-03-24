3D data optimize passenger logistics and enable the prediction of passenger traffic

LiDAR sensors and perception software provider Blickfeld announces the implementation of a first project phase of a people counting application at Frankfurt Airport (FRA). Blickfeld is implementing the detection and analysis of passenger volumes and movements in the check-in hall A of Terminal 1 for Fraport AG in collaboration with evaluation expert Sensalytics. For the first time, passenger flows can be recorded anonymously over a large area using Blickfeld's powerful and precise LiDAR sensors, combined with the counting and tracking software. In the future, this could help optimize passenger logistics and enable short-term prediction of passenger volumes.

Point cloud recorded with Blickfeld Cube 1 at Frankfurt Airport, yellow barrier marks counting zone (Photo: Business Wire)

Anonymized detection of passenger flows using LiDAR

The airport operator Fraport has installed several industrial Blickfeld LiDAR sensors "Cube 1" in hall A of Terminal 1 to provide an overview of the entry and exit zones as well as parts of the check-in and the waiting area before the security checkpoint. The sensors generate point cloud data to create an accurate 3D image of the hall and record passengers and their movements while keeping their identities anonymous. The Munich-based company's perception software allows passengers to be counted and their movements and walking paths to be analyzed across all sensors. The advantage: comprehensive insights into the movement of passenger flows within the airport terminal area.

Improving the passenger experience

The aim is to refine passenger traffic prediction at the security checkpoints using the additional data recorded in the check-in hall. This allows staffing of the check-in lanes adapted to the actual passenger traffic and avoiding long waiting times. LiDAR sensors are exceptionally well suited for this purpose, as they do not record any personal information but only distance data and thus meet all data protection specifications.

"We put the sensors and the Blickfeld algorithm through their paces in an initial project phase and are very satisfied with the results," says Jennifer Berz, project manager in the Strategy and Digitalization department at Fraport AG. "The technology has the potential to further optimize service for our customers."

"Beyond its prominent role in the automotive industry, LiDAR is a versatile technology that enables the highest level of reliability in numerous other applications. LiDAR data offers a new dimension of precision and privacy, as the 3D distance data enables not only the highest accuracy, but also absolute anonymity. This is a clear advantage over other sensor technologies, such as cameras," says Dr. Florian Petit, Blickfeld founder.

About Blickfeld

Founded in 2017 and based in Munich, Germany, Blickfeld provides cutting-edge LiDAR sensors and perception software, enabling countless mobility and IoT applications.

The Blickfeld LiDAR products meet extremely demanding technical specifications with regards to the performance, cost, and dimensions required for the mass market.

Blickfeld is backed by Continental, Bayern Kapital, Fluxunit (the corporate venture arm of lighting company Osram), TEV (Tengelmann Ventures), High-Tech Gründerfonds, and Unternehmertum Venture Capital Partners.

About Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport

Further information about Fraport AG is available here. Everything about Frankfurt Airport is available here.

