Firm unveils new location in Lithuania

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors, is expanding the firm's Financial Crime Solutions and Managed Services offerings globally, announcing a new location in Vilnius, Lithuania.

With more than 50 locations across the globe, this latest European addition will broaden the firm's existing foothold internationally, offering advanced solutions in financial crime consulting that drive measurable business impact.

Financial institutions turn to Guidehouse to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of their financial crimes related technology and investigative functions. Guidehouse's two-pronged approach leverages machine learning and managed services to drive down the cost of compliance and reduce headcount. Further, the Guidehouse best-in-class technology approach enables a fluid solution that can enhance any existing compliance platform.

Lithuania, a business and innovation hub and a key market for delivering Managed Services to global financial companies, was chosen as the ideal location for this expansion. "The compliance ecosystem in Lithuania has matured significantly in the recent years, thanks to our educated workforce and policy contributions by the Bank of Lithuania. It is very exciting to welcome a strong industry player like Guidehouse, who will rely on our talent solutions to service their global clients in the financial services sector," said Mantas Katinas, the general manager of Invest Lithuania.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our Managed Service and Financial Crime Solutions through our new location in Lithuania," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "It not only strengthens our established presence in Europe, but it enables us to broaden relationships with our global client base, particularly those companies aspiring to enhance their financial crimes mitigation programs

Guidehouse's vast industry and financial crime expertise gives financial institutions the confidence to outsource critical business processes such as AML and Customer Due Diligence/Enhanced Due Diligence (CDD/EDD), while maintaining or increasing productivity and quality, decreasing costs, and enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

"Guidehouse's seasoned professionals and breadth of experience enable financial institutions to balance cost-saving directives with regulatory compliance expectations, perceptions, and risk," added Ellen Zimiles, Partner and Financial Services Segment Leader. "Serving locally with a global mindset, we are excited to expand our footprint in Europe and partner with clients to develop solutions that unlock new growth potential

