Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMWS ISIN: SE0000652216 Ticker-Symbol: H9I 
Frankfurt
24.03.21
09:20 Uhr
41,140 Euro
-0,230
-0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICA GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,65042,09015:55
41,80041,94015:55
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2021 | 15:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by ICA Gruppen AB on STO Corporate Bonds (103/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by ICA Gruppen
AB with effect from 2021-03-25. Last day of trading is set to 2024-03-13. The
instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848149
ICA GRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.