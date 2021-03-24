Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by ICA Gruppen AB on STO Corporate Bonds (103/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by ICA Gruppen AB with effect from 2021-03-25. Last day of trading is set to 2024-03-13. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848149