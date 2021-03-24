Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its inaugural drilling program on its Southern Star Property ("Southern Star") has commenced. The Southern Star is located along the Lower Detour deformation zone, part of the Sunday Lake-Detour crustal scale structural domain recognized for its relation to gold deposits in east central Quebec (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Southern Star location along the Lower Detour deformation zone.



The Great Thunder inaugural drilling will focus on the north part of the Southern Star Property. The targets that will be drilled are located approximately 6.5km south of Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Deposit and 9km south of their Tabasco and Area 51 gold zones (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Area of focus for the March 2021 drill program.



Southern Star Targets

The 2021 first-pass drill program will consist of 4 diamond drill holes targeting depths of 600 metres per hole for a total of about 2,400 metres. Drill targets have been selected based on the conductive plate modelling carried out by Campbell and Walker Geophysics. The 'A' conductor was initially targeted in a 1986 drill campaign; however, the newly interpreted 3D model demonstrated that the targets were not properly penetrated. The 'A' conductor is a high-priority target in this Phase 1 program.

The 'B' conductor (in the centre of Figure 3) is flat lying and is believed to be properly penetrated in past drill programs. This conductor will not be targeted in the maiden drill program.

The 'C' conductor has never been drilled and will be a focus for this Phase 1 drill program.

Figure 3: Great Thunder Gold's map of planned drill holes in the northern block of the Southern Star project, Fenelon Gold camp, Quebec.



About Great Thunder's Neighbour - Wallbridge Mining

Due to the large increase in its Fenelon Gold Property to over 900 km2, Wallbridge has announced that their 2021 exploration program will expand to 170,000 metres of drilling and 4,800 metres of underground exploration development. Approximately 10-15% of the drilling program will be devoted to regional exploration on the company's district scale underexplored land package on the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (see press release dated February 17, 2021). Wallbridge intends to complete a maiden resource on the Fenelon Gold System in the third quarter of 2021.

Commentary from the CEO

"We are excited to launch our inaugural drilling program on Southern Star. New geophysical interpretation of conductive plates along the Lower Detour deformation zone and the fact that historical drilling failed to intersect these favourable horizons for mineralization provides opportunity for success for Great Thunder. Wallbridge Mining has demonstrated that drilling beyond the confines of their deposit model continues to improve the overall viability of their deposit."

Images: Diafor drill rig setup & exploration base camp + core shack.



Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

