Reg A approval, PPP updates, and more financial updates from BZWR

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC Pink: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today announced that it has added over 1,000 new paid subscribers to its Scout product and has commenced its Regulation A offering positioning it to expand its team, enhance its software and ramp up sales operations to increase revenues.

Major Milestones

Financial Momentum

"We had some great success with our friends and family offering of restricted stock, which is propelling us to the next stage of growth. I'm optimistic that this is a great group of core investors who will stick with us for a long time. They're evangelists of BZWR and share our mission to help small businesses," said Rhett Doolittle, CEO and Chairman of Business Warrior Corporation.

Regulation A+ Offering Qualified

BZWR's Tier 1 Regulation A offering to raise up to five million dollars over the next 12 months was recently qualified. The Company has selected Keystone Capital (https://keystone-cp.com/) as the lead investment group to fund this offering. Business Warrior will be utilizing the Reg A funding to continue growing the company, completing a financial audit to become a fully reporting issuer with the SEC and expanding its advertising to reach hundreds of thousands of small businesses in the United States.

Keystone Capital Partners

Business Warrior chose Keystone Capital Partners to be its lead investment partner for the Reg A. Keystone was founded in 2019 by veteran investors Fredric Zaino and Daniel Wainstein. Keystone Capital Partners provides capital solutions to help overlooked and underfunded companies reach their goals by providing a stable and equitable source of capital through creative investment structures.

BZWR's CEO, Rhett Doolittle, commented on their new relationship, "Keystone's leadership team has a track record of building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships that help both parties reach and exceed their business objectives. From the first moment we spoke, I knew that this was the group that was going to help us reach our goals and become a long-term partner."

PPP Update

The second round of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) has resulted in a huge positive economic impact for the small business community. Through a few key business partnerships, Business Warrior has been able to help facilitate about 3,000 funded loans since January, which represents over $28 million in funding to small businesses. Business Warrior is helping get relief funds to the businesses and people that need it the most, while also developing a trusting relationship with each business to introduce their software and help improve their business. Business Warrior is set to implement their Scout product with about 1,000 qualified small businesses from the 3,000 it has helped get loans.

Q2 Shareholder Call: April 22nd

Business Warrior has announced that they will be holding a shareholder call for Quarter 2 results on Tuesday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM PST/4:00 PM EST.

Regulation A Offering Disclaimer

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not pass upon the merits of or give its approval to any securities offered or the terms of any offering, nor does it pass upon the accuracy or completeness of any offering statement or other solicitation materials. Qualification of Business Warriors Regulation Offering Circular does not imply that the SEC nor any state securities commission or any other regulatory body has approved or disapproved the offering or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the statements contained in the offering circular.

This is neither an offer nor a solicitation to purchase the securities of Business Warrior Corporation.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

