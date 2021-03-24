Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in software/gaming and VR, health and wellness, CRM & data, as well as general contracting and patented building supplies, is pleased to announce the completion of the agreement to acquire the Italian joint stock company "ISCOM Spa."

Founded by Mr. Fabio Menegoli in 1964, ISCOM Spa has grown and developed following precise principles of moral and industrial ethics, incessant research, diversification and the obsession to achieve excellence in multiple industry sectors.

ISCOM, with an annual turnover in 2020 of over $28,000,000 USD, an EBITDA of over $3.8 Million USD, has solid and motivated prospects for revenue growth and profits. The management team has the strength and the know-how to continue to develop and expand successfully the activities.

ISCOM - RIVERCLACK TECHNOLOGIES ( www.riverclack.com )

The underlying company, Riverclack Technologies, has been the foundation of the ISCOM Holding Company. Riverclack has always been a pioneer in metal roofing. Riverclack® is the standing seam metal roofing system for many construction modules. Its flexibility and high performance make it the ideal solution for schools, airports, warehouses and stadiums. Riverclack® was conceived in Italy, in Verona, and in 30 years, thanks to its unique qualities, it has developed into a system known and appreciated all over the world.

The quest for a roofing system that would solve the problems inherent to traditional metal roofing led the Company in 1987 to the creation of the Riverclack® system, a revolution in roofing technology. Thanks to its unique features, Riverclack® quickly established itself on the market as "the flat metal roofing system."

Today, ISCOM and Riverclack® are in rapid international expansion and countless airports and commercial buildings across the world enjoy the protection and beauty of Riverclack® systems.

In the past ten years, projects have included Colombia's Simon Bolivar International Airport - the Caribbean Port, Turkey's Ankara Esenboga Airport, Russia's Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport, Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Intl Airport, France's Aquasport Center, Saudi Arabia's KSU Stadium, Italy's Technogym Village, Italy's Agririva Winery & Oil Mill, and Italy's Diesel Offices. http://www.riverclack.com/es/news_6.html

ISCOM asset base includes CBD marijuana research, cultivation, production and end user sales under its subsidiary companies. ISCOM and Gaensel management are currently negotiating agreements on the sales and joint venture development of its CBD and renewable energy assets. Gaensel President Claudio Pezzulla states "ISCOM is an important partner is our renewable energy division with its extensive experience and contracts in the European market. We were able to complete this acquisition as we have the previous transactions with a combination of investments and funding from our partner group. ISCOM brings proven strength to our renewable energy division."

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR)

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in biotech, commodities, apparel - fashion, green and renewable energy, and technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. The Company has been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

