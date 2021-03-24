BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 24
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Result of AGM
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Total
|% of Available
Voting Rights*
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|45,007,825
|100.00
|1,833
|0.00
|45,009,658
|49.26%
|23,698
|Resolution 2
|44,870,711
|99.73
|122,933
|0.27
|44,993,644
|49.24%
|39,712
|Resolution 3
|45,024,745
|100.00
|2,108
|0.00
|45,026,853
|49.28%
|6,503
|Resolution 4
|44,839,804
|99.64
|161,830
|0.36
|45,001,634
|49.25%
|31,722
|Resolution 5
|44,951,294
|99.86
|62,156
|0.14
|45,013,450
|49.27%
|19,906
|Resolution 6
|44,954,368
|99.89
|47,266
|0.11
|45,001,634
|49.25%
|31,722
|Resolution 7
|44,954,868
|99.91
|39,466
|0.09
|44,994,334
|49.24%
|39,022
|Resolution 8
|44,845,420
|99.62
|170,944
|0.38
|45,016,364
|49.27%
|16,992
|Resolution 9
|44,950,747
|99.85
|65,910
|0.15
|45,016,657
|49.27%
|16,699
|Resolution 10
|44,965,486
|99.88
|51,978
|0.12
|45,017,464
|49.27%
|15,892
|Resolution 11
|44,969,566
|99.94
|27,413
|0.06
|44,996,979
|49.25%
|36,377
|Resolution 12
|44,939,130
|99.83
|76,891
|0.17
|45,016,021
|49.27%
|17,335
|Resolution 13
|44,855,860
|99.69
|140,793
|0.31
|44,996,653
|49.25%
|36,703
|Resolution 14
|42,977,910
|99.94
|25,101
|0.06
|43,003,011
|47.07%
|2,030,345
|Resolution 15
|42,780,327
|95.14
|2,183,706
|4.86
|44,964,033
|49.21%
|69,323
*Available Voting Rights equals 91,368,772
24 March 2021