PR Newswire
24.03.2021 | 15:28
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 24

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Total		% of Available
Voting Rights*		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 145,007,825100.001,8330.0045,009,65849.26%23,698
Resolution 244,870,71199.73122,9330.2744,993,64449.24%39,712
Resolution 345,024,745100.002,1080.0045,026,85349.28%6,503
Resolution 444,839,80499.64161,8300.3645,001,63449.25%31,722
Resolution 544,951,29499.8662,1560.1445,013,45049.27%19,906
Resolution 644,954,36899.8947,2660.1145,001,63449.25%31,722
Resolution 744,954,86899.9139,4660.0944,994,33449.24%39,022
Resolution 844,845,42099.62170,9440.3845,016,36449.27%16,992
Resolution 944,950,74799.8565,9100.1545,016,65749.27%16,699
Resolution 1044,965,48699.8851,9780.1245,017,46449.27%15,892
Resolution 1144,969,56699.9427,4130.0644,996,97949.25%36,377
Resolution 1244,939,13099.8376,8910.1745,016,02149.27%17,335
Resolution 1344,855,86099.69140,7930.3144,996,65349.25%36,703
Resolution 1442,977,91099.9425,1010.0643,003,01147.07%2,030,345
Resolution 1542,780,32795.142,183,7064.8644,964,03349.21%69,323

*Available Voting Rights equals 91,368,772

24 March 2021

