BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2020, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 45,007,825 100.00 1,833 0.00 45,009,658 49.26% 23,698 Resolution 2 44,870,711 99.73 122,933 0.27 44,993,644 49.24% 39,712 Resolution 3 45,024,745 100.00 2,108 0.00 45,026,853 49.28% 6,503 Resolution 4 44,839,804 99.64 161,830 0.36 45,001,634 49.25% 31,722 Resolution 5 44,951,294 99.86 62,156 0.14 45,013,450 49.27% 19,906 Resolution 6 44,954,368 99.89 47,266 0.11 45,001,634 49.25% 31,722 Resolution 7 44,954,868 99.91 39,466 0.09 44,994,334 49.24% 39,022 Resolution 8 44,845,420 99.62 170,944 0.38 45,016,364 49.27% 16,992 Resolution 9 44,950,747 99.85 65,910 0.15 45,016,657 49.27% 16,699 Resolution 10 44,965,486 99.88 51,978 0.12 45,017,464 49.27% 15,892 Resolution 11 44,969,566 99.94 27,413 0.06 44,996,979 49.25% 36,377 Resolution 12 44,939,130 99.83 76,891 0.17 45,016,021 49.27% 17,335 Resolution 13 44,855,860 99.69 140,793 0.31 44,996,653 49.25% 36,703 Resolution 14 42,977,910 99.94 25,101 0.06 43,003,011 47.07% 2,030,345 Resolution 15 42,780,327 95.14 2,183,706 4.86 44,964,033 49.21% 69,323

*Available Voting Rights equals 91,368,772

24 March 2021