The "Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type (Freestanding dishwashers, Built-in dishwashers), By Application (Industrial Dishwasher Vs Residential Dishwasher), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialist Stores, Others), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dishwasher Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR until 2026 owing to robustness and low maintenance characteristic of dishwasher and increasing expenditure on home appliances.

Further, the increasing demand for energy efficient home appliances and popularity of modular kitchens owing to space constraints are expected to propel the demand for dishwasher over the next five years.

A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that performs the function of cleaning cutlery and dishware. It functions by praying hot water at the dish for removing the soiling. Increasing working class population, especially women is a major factor leading to the growing demand for dishwashers around the world.

The Global Dishwasher Market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into the freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers. The built-in dishwasher holds dominance in the global market as it can fit in really compact places. The growing adoption of dishwashers for residential use is also propelling the demand for built-in dishwashers.

Regionally, North America is the largest market for dishwashers owing to its high per capita income and urbanization. The region is expected to maintain its position throughout the market during the forecast period as well. However, Asia-Pacific is also evolving as a fastest growing consumer market for dishwashers owing to the growing influence of western lifestyle.

Companies Mentioned

Haier Group Corporation

Electrolux AB

Aga Rangemaster Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Fagor Electrodomesticos

Samsung Group

Asko Appliances AB

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Dishwasher Market, in terms of value volume.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Dishwasher Market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Dishwasher Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Dishwasher Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers acquisitions in the Global Dishwasher Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Dishwasher Market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of dishwasher globally.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dishwasher Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Brand Awareness

6. Global Dishwasher Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Freestanding Dishwasher, Built-In Dishwasher)

6.2.2. By Application (Industrial Dishwasher Vs Residential Dishwasher)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialist Stores, Monobrand Stores, Online Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East Africa)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Point of Sale and By Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Dishwasher Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.2. Market Share Forecast

8. North America Dishwasher Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.2. Market Share Forecast

9. South America Dishwasher Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.2. Market Share Forecast

10. Europe Dishwasher Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.2. Market Share Forecast

11. MEA Dishwasher Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size Forecast

11.2. Market Share Forecast

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Opportunities

12.2. Challenges/Pitfalls

13. Market Trends Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugssm6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005668/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900