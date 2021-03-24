The Open Group, the global vendor neutral technology group that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards, today announced the OSDU Data Platform Mercury release. Developed by The Open Group OSDU Forum, the OSDU Data Platform is an Open Source, standards based and technology agnostic data platform for the energy industry. This platform stimulates innovation, industrializes data management, and reduces time to market for new solutions.

Cognite is a member of the OSDU Forum and has committed that our industrial data platform, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), will integrate with the OSDU Data Platform and be aligned to the OSDU Technical Standard when it is published. Cognite has been involved in the OSDU Data Platform development from its early days, leading the Mercury R3 testing workstream where the role is to make sure that OSDU Data Platform implementations are consistent and interoperable across different platforms and cloud vendors to ensure interoperability.

Both Cognite and the OSDU Forum are committed to an open standards-based ecosystem and to reducing silos to help enable secure access to reliable, global subsurface data for better decision making to help transform the energy industry.

"Cognite was founded to liberate siloed data across industrial value chains and making it available for customers through open and standardized interfaces so that they can move from being limited by data access, to actually using the data to optimize and see results in real time," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite.

Cognite Data Fusion, Cognite's industrial DataOps platform, accelerates implementation of OSDU Data Platform components from data ingestion to actual end user insights. Cognite Data Fusion APIs will be consistent with the standards defined by the forthcoming OSDU Technical Standard. In addition, Cognite Data Fusion provides added value by enabling full contextualization of the data definitions defined by the OSDU Forum within the full upstream data environment. Cognite has also developed functionality and products focusing on domain experts, enabling them to easily query data from OSDU Data Platform and use it for day to day decision making.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital data driven transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Our core product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is an industrial data operations and contextualization platform, putting raw data into real-world industrial context, enabling rapid application solution creation at scale. CDF powers companies with contextualized OT/IT/ET data to develop solutions that increase safety, sustainability, efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

