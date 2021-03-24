DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result 24-March-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company") LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held today, 24 March 2021, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, which is available at: https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/ national-storage-mechanism Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: Votes for % (of votes cast Votes % (of votes cast Total (excl. withheld and Votes Third party excl. withheld) against excl. withheld) third party discretionary) withheld discretionary Resolution 1 1,170,224 100 0 0 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 2 1,169,959 100 0 0 1,169,959 265 0 Resolution 3 1,170,224 100 0 0 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 4 1,117,335 95.48 52,889 4.52 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 5 1,170,224 100 0 0 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 6 1,169,924 99.97 300 0.03 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 7 1,170,224 100 0 0 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 8 1,169,924 99.97 300 0.03 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 9 1,169,879 100 0 0 1,169,879 345 0 Resolution 10 1,169,879 100 0 0 1,169,879 345 0 Resolution 11 1,169,111 99.9 1,113 0.1 1,170,224 0 0 Resolution 12 1,169,444 99.98 280 0.02 1,169,724 500 0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at:

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96204 EQS News ID: 1178085 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)