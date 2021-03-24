Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Dow Jones News
24.03.2021 | 16:16
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: AGM Result 
24-March-2021 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
("the Company") 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and 
held today, 24 March 2021, all Resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll. 
The full text of each resolution can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, 
which is available at: https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ 
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, 
and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/ 
national-storage-mechanism 
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows: 
 
 
 
               Votes for % (of votes cast  Votes   % (of votes cast  Total (excl. withheld and   Votes    Third party 
                         excl. withheld)   against excl. withheld)   third party discretionary)  withheld discretionary 
 
 Resolution 1  1,170,224 100               0       0                 1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 2  1,169,959 100               0       0                 1,169,959                   265      0 
 
 Resolution 3  1,170,224 100               0       0                 1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 4  1,117,335 95.48             52,889  4.52              1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 5  1,170,224 100               0       0                 1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 6  1,169,924 99.97             300     0.03              1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 7  1,170,224 100               0       0                 1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 8  1,169,924 99.97             300     0.03              1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 9  1,169,879 100               0       0                 1,169,879                   345      0 
 
 Resolution 10 1,169,879 100               0       0                 1,169,879                   345      0 
 
 Resolution 11 1,169,111 99.9              1,113   0.1               1,170,224                   0        0 
 
 Resolution 12 1,169,444 99.98             280     0.02              1,169,724                   500      0

Details of the proxy voting will also shortly be available on the Company's website at:

https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/ For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0007392078 
Category Code:  RAG 
TIDM:           RIII 
LEI Code:       2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96204 
EQS News ID:    1178085 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
