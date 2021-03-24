It's been just two weeks since Newmont Corp. (TSX:NGT) announced its full acquisition of GT Gold (TSXV:GTT) for CAD456 million. The amicable transaction once again shines a spotlight on the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia: this is the district where those big discoveries that ultimately make a difference to the big mining companies are apparently possible. Representative examples are the producing mines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...