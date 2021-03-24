DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options 24-March-2021 / 15:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options London, UK, 24 March 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce the Company has received notice to exercise over 750,000 options ("Option Shares") at 9p per share. Funds of GBP67,500 have been received by the Company. Details of the options awarded are included in the Company's announcement of 19 December 2017. Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur on or around 30 March 2021. Upon Admission, Coinsilium's issued ordinary share capital will comprise 154,668,235 ordinary shares and 4,680,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There will be a total of 159,348,235 Ordinary Shares in issue. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Option Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AQSE. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

