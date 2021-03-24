Anzeige
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options 
24-March-2021 / 15:25 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Options 
 
London, UK, 24 March 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to announce the Company has received notice to exercise over 750,000 options ("Option Shares") at 
9p per share. Funds of GBP67,500 have been received by the Company.  Details of the options awarded are included in the 
Company's announcement of 19 December 2017. 
 
Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Admission is 
expected to occur on or around 30 March 2021. Upon Admission, Coinsilium's issued ordinary share capital will comprise 
154,668,235 ordinary shares and 4,680,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There will be a total of 159,348,235 
Ordinary Shares in issue. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission 
may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to 
notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's 
Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Option Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of 
the Company currently traded on AQSE. 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                        +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                                        www.coinsilium.com 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                 +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson                            +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           VGG225641015 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           COIN 
Sequence No.:   96205 
EQS News ID:    1178129 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
