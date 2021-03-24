Today, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), the leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, announced that its platform and employee compliance suite were named a winner of the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021 in the category "Most Innovative Conduct Risk SMCR KYE Staff Surveillance Project".

The recognition came despite stiff competition from many other solution providers, and MCO is once again proud to be at the top for its innovation and commitment to helping build better compliance in the financial services industry.

MyComplianceOffice is an integrated compliance software solution for financial services firms to identify conflicts of interest and mitigate misconduct. The solution provides a modular approach to address the many areas of employee compliance, allowing firms to implement modules individually or combined, including Personal Account Dealing, Gifts and Entertainment, Outside Business Activities, Authorisations, Registrations Licensing and more.

Keith Pyke, Solutions Director at MCO, explained, "MCO built its Employee Compliance solution to assist companies with managing increasing individual accountability regulations around the world. To provide the most comprehensive solution, we looked at regulations such as the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) in the UK, Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR) in Ireland, Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) in Australia, Manager-In-Charge regime (MiC) in Hong Kong, and similar regulations and guidelines proposed in Singapore and Malaysia."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO of the A-Team Group, who hosted the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021, commented, "There are incredible innovations in the world of capital markets data and technology. Our A-Team Innovation Awards 2021 were created to celebrate and reward those companies at the forefront of innovation within our industry. We congratulate MCO (MyComplianceOffice) on winning the Most Innovative Conduct Risk SMCR Know Your Employee (KYE) Staff Surveillance Project award in recognition of their excellence in driving forward progress in capital markets capabilities."

"It's a real honour to receive this recognition," said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "Our team has worked hard and put forth significant effort to provide a solution to help firms with the Senior Manager and Certificate Regime. Our work has paid off, and we are proud to be recognised."

With over 450 customers across 85 countries, MCO is a leading provider of RegTech Solutions for the Financial Services Sector. For details about the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021, visit: a-teaminsight.com/awards

