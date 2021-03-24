Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in AB Sagax from Nasdaq Stockholm (42/21)

AB Sagax has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares in AB Sagax. Short name: SAGAX PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001629288 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 43046 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be April 1, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB