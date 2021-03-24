Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
WKN: A1JY3V ISIN: SE0004635878 
24.03.2021 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in AB Sagax from Nasdaq Stockholm (42/21)

AB Sagax has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
preference shares in AB Sagax. 

Short name:     SAGAX PREF  
----------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0001629288
----------------------------
Order book ID:  43046       
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be April 1, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
