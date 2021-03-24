Krupp Group: Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Joins Clubhouse App For Exclusive Interview

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Netflix Co-Founder and bestselling author Marc Randolph will be doing a live interview on trending audio app Clubhouse this Thursday, March 25th at 6pm EST. Here's the link to the event:

https://www.joinclubhouse.com/event/m2nRnEbq

He will be joined by bestselling author and mindset coach Natasha Grano, Mindful Media Founder Michael Graziano, and other top names on Clubhouse. The room will be hosted under Startup Club, the largest business community on the app with over 400,000 followers. Natasha, Michael and Marc will discuss Marc's journey as an author, entrepreneur, startup investor, and now podcast host.

ABOUT MARC

Although best known as the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph's career as an entrepreneur spans more than four decades. He's founded or co-founded half a dozen other successful startups, including, most recently, Looker Data Sciences, which was acquired by Google in 2019 for $2.6B. Randolph is currently mentoring a handful of other early-stage companies, has advised hundreds of other entrepreneurs, is an active seed investor in startups all over the world, the author of the international bestselling memoir That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea, and the host of the new podcast, That Will Never Work, where he dispenses advice, encouragement and tough love to struggling entrepreneurs.

When not surfing, mountain biking or back-country skiing, Marc is a frequent speaker at industry events; works extensively with young entrepreneur programs; and sits on the boards of the environmental advocacy group 1% for the Planet, and the?National?Outdoor?Leadership?School (NOLS).

ABOUT NATASHA GRANO

Natasha Grano is the nation's #1 Mindset Coach and 'number 1 female motivational speaker under 40 in the world'. She is a thought Leader to the new generation and Manifestation Expert.

Natasha's journey began as a Global Influencer and is now a best selling Author and The creator of the renowned MBS Method (Meditational Behavioural Synchronicity) - your transformation to a greater life! Her knowledge has gained over 100 Million Views and her programs have helped over 1.5 Million people transform their lives, making her one of the most respected names in her field online internationally. Natasha has been learning and teaching Mindset for the last 15 years for all kinds of people at different stages of their life, incl. Entrepreneurs with 9 figure businesses and A-list movie stars. Natasha's mission is to share her message with the world and make her wisdom available for absolutely anyone, anytime to be able to overcome any kind of suffering too as she did.

Drawing on her own traumatic experiences she went through, Natasha shows you how to transform your life in every area and take back control of your health, wealth, love and success. She also has a strong focus on success mindset and coaches on How to use your network to create your net worth by elevating you and your business to the highest level.

